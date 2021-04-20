Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 10,622 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.98. 188,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,064,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.