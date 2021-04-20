Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 2,468 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,921,000 after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.12. 29,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,369. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $60.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

