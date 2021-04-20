Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 11,143 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the period. Main Street Capital comprises about 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Main Street Capital worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 106,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,377. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

