Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $300.05 million and $15.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00003117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00048940 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00306107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00023382 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.71 or 0.03390414 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

