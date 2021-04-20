Warburg Research Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Neuson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.70 ($25.53).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €21.50 ($25.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 52 week high of €22.64 ($26.64). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

