Warp Finance Market Cap Reaches $4.30 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $285,797.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $919.54 or 0.01614758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

