Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

WM traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $134.97. 3,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,674. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average is $118.20.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

