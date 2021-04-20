Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after buying an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $134.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $135.59.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

