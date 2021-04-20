Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Trading Down 4%

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.98 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69). Approximately 109,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 36,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.20 ($0.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.86. The company has a market capitalization of £24.40 million and a PE ratio of 0.54.

About Watchstone Group (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc engages in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. It offers ingenie, a cloud based platform for an insurance broker focuses on telematics technology. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Watchstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watchstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.