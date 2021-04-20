wave edu coin (WEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. One wave edu coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded down 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $80,168.38 and $5.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00062816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00279474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004459 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $551.94 or 0.00980934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00662842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,194.32 or 0.99871479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

