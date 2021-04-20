Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Down 16.6% This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $13.93 million and $886,462.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00062751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00281022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.56 or 0.00988189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00653260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,167.05 or 0.99905628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

