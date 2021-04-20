WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Achieves $789.52 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00005387 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $789.52 million and approximately $84.07 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00280550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.07 or 0.00993573 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.18 or 0.00655428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,371.68 or 0.99653031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 263,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.