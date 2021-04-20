WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 25,730 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

BAC stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. 1,924,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,802,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

