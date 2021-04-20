WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after buying an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,962,000 after purchasing an additional 770,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 121,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,453. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

