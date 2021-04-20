WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 841,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 132,022 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 158,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 427,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 154,155 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 111,150 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 150,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

