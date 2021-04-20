WBH Advisory Inc. Has $33.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 5.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.55. 214,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.