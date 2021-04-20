WBH Advisory Inc. Has $4.54 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $232.47. The company had a trading volume of 64,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $234.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day moving average of $216.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. UBS Group raised McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.