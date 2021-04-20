WBH Advisory Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,459,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,552,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,449,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,002,000 after buying an additional 49,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,086,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,416,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.73. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,772. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

