WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 7,733 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,060.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.27. 587,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,236. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.92 and a fifty-two week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

