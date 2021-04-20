WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 2,842 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $41,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 46,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.41. 12,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,119. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $220.85 and a 52 week high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

