Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 1,813 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. 98,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,261,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

