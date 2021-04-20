Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 8,857 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 41,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 139,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. 233,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,064,348. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $213.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

