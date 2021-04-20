Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.1% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,892. The stock has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

