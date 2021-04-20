Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Grows Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Total comprises 2.0% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Total by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Total by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Total by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,621,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 430,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

NYSE:TOT traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,417. Total Se has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

