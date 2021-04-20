Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.73.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.35. The stock had a trading volume of 168,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,887. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $338.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

