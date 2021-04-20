Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.37. 64,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.79 and its 200 day moving average is $232.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,301.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock worth $36,783,045. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

