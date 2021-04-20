Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 2,557 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 183.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 84,206 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

BSX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.37. 130,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,231,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.