Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 9,427 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. 232,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,103,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

