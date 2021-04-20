Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.6% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $232.65. 29,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $234.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.