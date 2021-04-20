Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Pfizer by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. 500,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,361,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

