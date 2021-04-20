Wealthlocks Market Capitalization Tops $2.82 Million (WLT)

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Wealthlocks has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Wealthlocks has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $29,449.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wealthlocks coin can now be bought for approximately $44.70 or 0.00080772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00062057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.00281120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.11 or 0.00992239 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.04 or 0.00646977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,241.15 or 0.99820739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wealthlocks

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

Wealthlocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wealthlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wealthlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

