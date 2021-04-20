Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for about 1.7% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of Exelon stock remained flat at $$45.50 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

