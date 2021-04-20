Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.7% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 87,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 40,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 58,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Brightworth boosted its stake in Pfizer by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 25,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 500,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,361,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.