Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.5% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.83. 230,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,970,292. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.