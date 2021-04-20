Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Trading Down 0.9%

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.52. 280,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 156,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00.

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.25).

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

