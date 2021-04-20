Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hess (HES)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hess (NYSE: HES) recently:

4/19/2021 – Hess was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. It has made world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, off the coast of Guyana. Hess estimates gross resources of more than 9 billion Boe from its 18 promising discoveries in the block. Despite delays in operations owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the company expects its Liza Phase 2 development to remain on schedule and commence production in 2022. Importantly, its cost-reduction measures that are boosting the profit levels are commendable. However, its balance sheet is more levered than the industry it belongs to. The noticeable revenue decline and unfavorable upstream deals owing to the pandemic raises questions regarding the company’s ability to pay off debts. This can significantly affect financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

4/1/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Hess was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

3/30/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $84.00.

3/17/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE HES opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $76.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 in the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hess by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

