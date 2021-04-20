Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA):

4/19/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $87.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/13/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $87.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/9/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $106.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $106.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jonestrading from $101.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,836.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

