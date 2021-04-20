Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BioNTech (BNTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $104.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $106.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – BioNTech had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

3/9/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.74 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $156.81.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after acquiring an additional 502,599 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 209,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 281,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 141,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

