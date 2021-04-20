Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00.

4/7/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.50.

4/6/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$12.20 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.60.

4/1/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

3/26/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

3/1/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.75 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

2/23/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

2/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$11.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.14. 1,817,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$10.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -13.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.20.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.11%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.