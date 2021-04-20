Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Murphy Oil (MUR)

Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2021 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $17.00 to $21.00.

4/19/2021 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $17.00 to $21.00.

4/15/2021 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

3/17/2021 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 191,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,498. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

