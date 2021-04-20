Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post $286.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.70 million. Welbilt reported sales of $328.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

WBT opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 391.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

