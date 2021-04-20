Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $165.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.69.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,535. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

