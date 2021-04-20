Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $55.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NCR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. NCR has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $41.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in NCR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NCR by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

