Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $55.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NCR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.11.
Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. NCR has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $41.81.
In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in NCR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NCR by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NCR
NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
