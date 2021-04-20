Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,489 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Welltower worth $31,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Welltower by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,213,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Welltower by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

NYSE WELL opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

