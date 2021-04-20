WeOwn 1-Day Volume Reaches $170,244.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, WeOwn has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. WeOwn has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $170,244.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00068326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00093964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.73 or 0.00641083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

About WeOwn

CHX is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

