WePower (WPR) Price Tops $0.0449 on Top Exchanges

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, WePower has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One WePower coin can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a total market cap of $30.94 million and $903,889.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WePower Profile

WePower is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

