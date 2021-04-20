WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post $151.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.29 million to $156.30 million. WesBanco posted sales of $148.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $592.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.93 million to $603.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $586.29 million, with estimates ranging from $562.22 million to $596.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSBC. B. Riley raised their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

WSBC stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

