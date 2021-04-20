WesBanco (WSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect WesBanco to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.