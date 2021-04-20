Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.45. 7,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,160. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

