Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WAL. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 133,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $67,557,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 103,566 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.